Simmons finished Sunday's 26-25 loss to the Rams with four tackles (three solo), including one sack.
Simmons got to Matthew Stafford for a 10-yard sack late in the fourth quarter that forced the Rams to punt on the next play. Simmons played 21 defensive snaps Sunday and has played 20-plus snaps on defense in two consecutive games while playing behind Bobby Okereke and Cam Brown. Simmons is up to 47 tackles (32 solo) over 16 games this season.
More News
-
Giants' Isaiah Simmons: Will play Monday•
-
Giants' Isaiah Simmons: Clinches win with defensive TD•
-
Giants' Isaiah Simmons: Secures season-high nine stops•
-
Giants' Isaiah Simmons: One tackle in New York debut•
-
Giants' Isaiah Simmons: Will play linebacker•
-
Giants' Isaiah Simmons: Traded to New York•