Simmons finished Sunday's 26-25 loss to the Rams with four tackles (three solo), including one sack.

Simmons got to Matthew Stafford for a 10-yard sack late in the fourth quarter that forced the Rams to punt on the next play. Simmons played 21 defensive snaps Sunday and has played 20-plus snaps on defense in two consecutive games while playing behind Bobby Okereke and Cam Brown. Simmons is up to 47 tackles (32 solo) over 16 games this season.