Pinnock played in 14 regular-season games in 2022, totaling 41 tackles (34 solo), 1.5 sacks, three defended passes, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Pinnock moved from the Jets to the Giants in late August and began the season playing almost exclusively on special teams. He got an opportunity for an increased role when Xavier McKinney hurt his hand during the team's Week 9 bye, and Pinnock recorded 36 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three pass defenses over New York's subsequent seven games. Pinnock has two years remaining on his rookie contract, and his role next season could be substantially impacted by whether the Giants elect to bring back impending free agent Julian Love.
