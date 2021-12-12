Golladay (ribs) is expected to play Sunday against the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Golladay suffered an injury to his ribs in the Giants' Week 13 defeat to Miami. After logging limited practices both Thursday and Friday, Golladay appears on track to be active and not miss any full games. Even so, it will be important to check the official inactives prior to kickoff at 4:05 P.M. ET. Golladay has yet to truly get on track in New York, as he's surpassed five receptions in only one of his nine games this season and reached 50 yards only four times.