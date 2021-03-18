Rudolph (foot) is signing a two-year contract with the Giants, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
The initial report calls it a $16 million deal, but that may include incentives and bonuses that the veteran tight end is unlikely to ever see. Whatever the case, Rudolph joins a TE room with Evan Engram and Kaden Smith -- a duo that looked promising after 2019 but less so after 2020. Granted, the 31-year-old Rudolph wasn't exactly a world-beater with the Vikings last year, putting up 28/334/1 in 12 games before a foot injury sent him to injured reserve. Engram is the one who still has a shred of fantasy upside, though he's unlikely to approach his 2020 workload of 83 percent snap share and 109 targets.