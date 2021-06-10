Rudolph (foot) was spotted catching passes on the field during Thursday's minicamp practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Giants head coach Joe Judge isn't willing to commit to Rudolph being a full participant for the start of training camp, but the veteran tight end's presence on the field at minicamp is a sign he's progressing well from March surgery to address a foot injury. Rudolph will likely enter the season as the No. 2 tight end on the depth chart behind Evan Engram, but the big body he offers in the red zone coupled with his skills as a blocker should allow the 31-year-old to see plenty of snaps.