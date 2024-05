Cager (groin) has been an active participant at the Giants' OTAs, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Cager finished the 2023 season on injured reserve with a groin injury, which he has now fully recovered from. The tight end appeared in 11 games with the Giants last season, catching four passes for 36 yards and a touchdown while operating primarily as a special-teams player, a role he'll likely remain in if he cracks the active roster in 2024.