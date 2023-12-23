Cager (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Cager seems to have suffered a groin injury at some point within the last week, but even after consecutive DNPs to open the Giants' week of practice, he's got a shot at suiting up in Week 16. If the 26-year-old were to miss Monday's affair, Daniel Bellinger and Darren Waller would likely stand as the only tight ends active for New York.