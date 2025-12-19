The Commanders elevated Cager from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Saturday's game against the Eagles, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

Cager draws his first elevation of the 2025 season for a Saturday divisional matchup. The tight end was likely elevated due to the absence of Colson Yankoff (ankle), and he will most likely fulfill Yankoff's role as a supplementary blocker for the Commanders' offense and special teams.