Cager was cut from the Commanders' practice squad Wednesday.

The 28-year-old tight end from Georgia inked a deal to return to the Commanders' practice squad after failing to make the initial 53-man roster in late August. However, it now appears Washington has decided to move in another direction. Cager's most recent in-game NFL action came with the Giants in 2023, when he made 11 appearances and caught four of five targets for 36 yards and a touchdown.