Cager (groin) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

After beginning the Giants' week of practice with an estimated DNP on Wednesday followed by a limited session Thursday, Cager is expected to miss his second consecutive game in Week 17. Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger will likely be the only two active tight ends for New York on Sunday.