Breida rushed twice for six yards and secured his only target for nine yards in Thursday's Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys.

Breida remained second among New York running backs with 16 offensive snaps to Saquon Barkley's 44, but Gary Brightwell saw a season-high 10 offensive snaps and was much more effective than Breida, turning seven total touches into 49 yards. Brightwell hadn't previously gotten a carry since Week 5, so his increased opportunity Thursday could signal a threat to Breida's role as Barkley's primary backup. Breida hasn't been very effective this season, averaging only 3.3 yards per carry on 34 totes and playing a limited role in the passing game with eight catches on 10 targets for 79 yards over 11 contests.