Barkley finished the year as PPR RB1, narrowly edging out Christian McCaffrey over the season's final week. Barkley also became the third rookie to eclipse 2,000 yards from scrimmage (Eric Dickerson, Edgerrin James.)

Barkley's strong showing was thanks in large part to his rookie-record 91 catches to go along with 15 total TDs. He'll be among the top few players off the board next year if not first overall. No back in the league has his combination of size, speed, receiving ability and open-field vision. And if the Giants find a competent quarterback, the sky is the limit.