Barkley (neck) is expected to be a true game-time decision and his status will likely depend on how he feels following a pre-game workout, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The Giants did not elevate a running back from the practice squad Saturday, a sign typically across the NFL that the positional depth chart is essentially solidified for the upcoming matchup. Various reports from Giants beat writers confirmed that may not be the case in this particular instance as Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post suggested it's entirely possible the star running back may still be unavailable even with just Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell set to back up Barkley. Expect more clarity regarding the situation to occur well before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.