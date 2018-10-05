Giants' Sterling Shepard: Cleared to face Carolina
Shepard (back) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game at Carolina, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Shepard had a minor procedure earlier this week to remove a cyst from his lower back, but it didn't stop him from logging a full practice Thursday. With tight end Evan Engram (knee) ruled out for at least one more game, Shepard is the unquestioned No. 3 option in a top-heavy offense led by Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham. Shepard parlayed the role into a 10-77-1 receiving line on 10 targets last week against the Saints.
