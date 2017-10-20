Giants' Sterling Shepard: Questionable for Week 7
Shepard (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Shepard sat out last week's victory over the Broncos as a result of the ankle injury he suffered the week before, but there is a chance that will be the extent of his absence. Shepard has been able to practice on a limited basis this week, so there is reason to believe he will be available Sunday. However, the Giants are on bye in Week 8, so the team could be more likely to hold him out Sunday than they regularly would if he is still experiencing any soreness leading up to game time.
