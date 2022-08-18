Shepard (Achilles) is running routes Thursday and ramping up his practice workload, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Shepard remains on the PUP list as he works his way back from a torn left Achilles suffered Week 15 last season, but beginning on-field rehab work is a notable step in the right direction. The Giants figure to continue easing Shepard back toward a full practice load with caution, as the team has Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney (leg) and rookie second-rounder Wan'Dale Robinson handle three-receiver sets in the meantime.