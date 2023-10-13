Taylor will start Sunday's game against the Bills in place of Daniel Jones (neck), Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Jones didn't practice this week and was ruled out Friday, suggesting he could be in danger of additional absences beyond Sunday night. Taylor has completed 11 of 15 passes for 92 yards in mop-up duty this year, after attempting eight passes last season in his first year with the Giants. The 34-year-old last made starts for Houston in 2021, putting up a 2-4 record and 19-151-3 rushing line while completing 91 of 150 passes (60.7 percent) for 966 yards (6.4 YPA), five TDs and five interceptions. He's probably lost another step since then, and he'll line up Sunday night behind an offensive line that's missing at least two starters and a swing tackle (and possibly more than that).