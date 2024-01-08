Robinson caught five of six targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Eagles.

He led the Giants in receiving yards on the day while tying Darren Waller and Darius Slayton for the team lead in catches. The 85 yards were also a season high for Robinson. The second-year wideout began to establish a consistent role in the offense late in the season, posting a 24-260-0 line on 33 targets over New York's final five games, and better QB play in 2024 could allow Robinson to build on that performance.