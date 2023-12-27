Robinson was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a quadriceps injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Robinson is among three key Giants skill-position players to be operating with practice restrictions to begin Week 17 prep, as RB Saquon Barkley (elbow) and TE Darren Waller (knee) have the same limited listing. Robinson has safely been able to clear a 60 percent snap share most weeks since making his season debut Week 3, including in each of the last five games. In the end, though, his status will need to be watched to make sure he'll be out there again Sunday versus the Rams.
More News
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Little impact in Week 16 loss•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Nabs all four targets for 25 yards•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Best game of season Monday•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Remains quiet in Week 12 win•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Tallies three catches in win•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Cleared to play Week 11•