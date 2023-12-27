Robinson was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a quadriceps injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson is among three key Giants skill-position players to be operating with practice restrictions to begin Week 17 prep, as RB Saquon Barkley (elbow) and TE Darren Waller (knee) have the same limited listing. Robinson has safely been able to clear a 60 percent snap share most weeks since making his season debut Week 3, including in each of the last five games. In the end, though, his status will need to be watched to make sure he'll be out there again Sunday versus the Rams.