Robinson (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson practiced throughout the week, including full sessions both Thursday and Friday. That suggests he won't see a cap on his snaps, which is positive considering his increased involvement in the Giants' offense for the last several games. In his past three contests, Robinson has seen a combined 18 targets while recording 13 catches for 120 yards.