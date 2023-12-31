Robinson (quadriceps) caught six of nine targets for 55 yards and added a 24-yard rushing touchdown in Sunday's 26-25 loss to the Rams.

Robinson got the Giants on the board in the second quarter with a 24-yard touchdown on an end-around. It was his first career rushing score and only Robinson's third total touchdown through 20 career games. The shifty wideout has at least three catches in each of his last six games heading into a Week 18 home game against the Eagles.