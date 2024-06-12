Robinson said Wednesday he's measured new career-high GPS speeds in practice and feels a "night and day" difference physically compared to last offseason, when he was rehabbing from a serious knee injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson had his rookie year cut short due to an ACL tear, and while the 2022 second-round pick played 15 regular-season games in 2023 en route to a 60-525-1 receiving line, it's reasonable to believe that his knee was still less than 100 percent. A truly healthy offseason should pave the road to Robinson taking a step forward Year 3, especially with the addition of rookie first-rounder Malik Nabers to attract the focus of opposing defenses, though there will be questions about this passing game's overall effectiveness, especially with starter Daniel Jones (knee) now rehabbing from an ACL tear of his own. Darius Slayton (undisclosed) also figures to start in three-wide sets, with Jalin Hyatt, Allen Robinson Isaiah Hodgins and Isaiah McKenzie competing for depth reps.