Robinson caught seven of 12 targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Falcons.

The slot receiver tied Malik Nabers for the team lead in receptions, and Robinson's seven catches and 62 yards were his highest totals since he posted an 11-71-0 line in Week 4. The 2022 second-round pick offers little fantasy value outside of full PPR formats, as he's gone 10 straight games without getting into the end zone, but his role in the Giants' offense at least seems secure. Robinson needs two more catches to reach 80 on the season, a mark he should reach in Week 17 against the Colts.