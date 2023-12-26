Robinson caught three of seven targets for 16 yards in Monday's loss to Philadelphia.

New York's passing game struggled, with quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito combining for a modest 188 yards through the air. Nearly half of those were gained by Darius Slayton, while Robinson posted his lowest yardage total since Week 10. That said, he did lead the team in targets and tied for second in receptions, so opportunities were there. Robinson has seen at least four targets and caught at least three passes in five straight games, providing evidence that the Giants value him as an integral part of their pass-catching corps. However, he hasn't scored a touchdown and has averaged a mediocre 36.2 receiving yards per game during that span, making him tough to trust in fantasy lineups.