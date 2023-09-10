Robinson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

As Robinson continues his recovery from last season's torn right ACL that he sustained Week 11, the Giants listed him as limited on all three of their Week 1 injury reports and deemed him doubtful for their season opener. Now that Robinson's status is confirmed, the likes of Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt and Sterling Shepard will man wide receiver for New York. Robinson's next chance to return is Sunday, Sept. 17 at Arizona.