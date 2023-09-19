McKinney logged seven tackles (six solo) and a defensed pass Sunday in a Week 2 win over Arizona.
McKinney ranked third on the Giants in stops Sunday, though he also missed on multiple tackle attempts. The fourth-year safety has yet to sit out a defensive snap this season, and he's totaled 11 tackles (seven solo) and three pass defenses through two contests.
