LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the NFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items, and just general things of interest that the coaches said from the media session.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers signed Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million contract, including $12.5 million guaranteed. Matt LaFleur said he's excited about using Jacobs in the passing game.

"I think the first thing that jumps off to me is just his play style," LaFleur said. "Like he is tough, hard-nosed. He can be a high-volume guy. Just studying him, I think there's more out there for him in regards to the passing game, using him out of the backfield. He's put some really good choice routes on tape. That's something we always try to get to. We've done it a little bit more down in the red area. But I love the person, just being around him in that brief time when he came into Green Bay."

Jacobs has two seasons in his career with at least 53 catches, and he averaged 39.4 receptions in five years with the Raiders. If he can be more involved in the passing game then Jacobs could be a potential top-five Fantasy running back in all leagues.

I consider Jacobs more of a top-10 Fantasy running back coming into the season, and he's worth drafting in Round 2. A.J. Dillon returning to the Packers could limit Jacobs' ceiling, and LaFleur was glad to have Dillon back this year.

"I think that's critical. A.J.'s another guy I think that can be a high-volume guy," LaFleur said. "Unfortunately this year he battled through a lot of stuff throughout the course of the season, but I thought from just the things that he was able to bring from a pass-protection standpoint, this was his best year in pass pro. We know what we're getting with A.J. Dillon."

Dillon is worth a late-round pick in all leagues. He'll have some moments in tandem with Jones, but Dillon is also a high-upside handcuff in case Jones were to miss any time.