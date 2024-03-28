LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the NFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items, and just general things of interest that the coaches said from the media session.

The Cowboys have to replace the departed Tony Pollard (Tennessee), and Mike McCarthy said the team will continue to look in free agency and the NFL Draft to find a running back. McCarthy said Dallas was pleased to bring back Rico Dowdle, who could be in the mix to start in 2024.

"We definitely want to add to the running back room," McCarthy said. "We're not done with that room, by no means. Signing Rico back was important. He's definitely someone who was part of the 1-2 rotation last year. We have some young guys that will be a part of it also."

Dowdle had three games last season with double digits in touches, and he scored at least 12.2 PPR points in each outing. It would be a surprise if Dowdle was the featured rusher for Dallas all season, and hopefully the Cowboys select a running back in the NFL Draft.

Whatever potential rookie ends up in Dallas could be a No. 2 Fantasy running back this year.

The Eagles signed Saquon Barkley to a three-year, $37.8 million contract, including $26 million guaranteed. Nick Sirianni said the team definitely plans to make Barkley a featured part of the offense.

"Guys like that, however you use them, they're going to do a good job," Sirianni said. "We're obviously working on the ways we're going to use him now. Our offensive staff's working hard at that. Just really excited to add a player of his caliber to our team."

Sirianni was asked about Barkley's role in the passing game -- he has five seasons with at least 41 receptions -- but the coach refused to predict a number of catches for Barkley this year.

"To say, 'Hey, he's going to get 50 catches, 60 catches, 70 catches — we're way too early for that,'" Sirianni said. "You also have to remember, you've got to share it with some other guys that are really good players, too. You never know how that's going to look, how that's going to play itself out."

I'm excited about Barkley signing with the Eagles, and the offensive line upgrade should be huge for his Fantasy value. While his role in the passing game might be somewhat limited compared to his time with the Giants, and the Tush Push with Jalen Hurts could impact his touchdown total, Barkley is worth drafting early in Round 2 in all leagues.

New York Giants

The biggest story for the Giants this season is what happens at quarterback, and the team could be looking to replace Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft. Brian Daboll said he loves "evaluating quarterbacks" and "meeting with the quarterbacks," but he wouldn't say what he or general manager Joe Schoen have planned yet.

"We're going to try to draft the best player that we can draft at six or higher or lower," Daboll said. "There's a lot of work that needs to be done. With that draft process, I think Joe handles that process excellent. It's a collaboration, and there are position coaches going out to see workouts and coordinators going out. There's a lot of give-and-take. I have all the confidence in the world in Joe and his staff and the decision we make, we all lock arms. Whoever that guy is, that's our guy."

The Giants could always opt to keep Jones as the unquestioned starter and draft a wide receiver (Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers) at No. 6. Daboll defended Jones' play from last season when he struggled before suffering a torn ACL in Week 5.

"None of us did well enough last year, and that starts with me," Daboll said. "It's all about starting over and having an entire new team, new coaching staff, new support staff, and getting ready and building a foundation for the 2024 season."

Jones would only be worth drafting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues with a late-round pick if he remained the starter for the Giants this season. We also have to monitor his health if he's ready for training camp.

The Commanders have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and their current quarterback depth chart has Marcus Mariota at the top after the team traded Sam Howell to Seattle. Dan Quinn joked that "if somebody thinks they know, they'll have to fill me in" on what quarterback Washington plans to select.

"I still have a lot of work to do into that space," Quinn said. "We still have more visits, people to come in, it's been more time. So, I'd say we're getting closer, but to say we're there yet, not yet."

With USC's Caleb Williams expected to be drafted No. 1 overall in Chicago, the Commanders will likely choose between LSU's Jayden Daniels and North Carolina's Drake Maye. And whoever that quarterback is will inherit a decent offense with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr.

Keep an eye on what Washington does in the NFL Draft, and the starting quarterback for the Commanders could be a high-end No. 2 Fantasy option in all redraft leagues.

I asked Dan Campbell what makes Amon-Ra St. Brown special for a story I'm working on this summer, and his answer was exceptional. It's worth sharing now.

"What doesn't make him special?" Campbell said. "Everything he does is why he's who he is. His work ethic, his desire to be good, his will to overcome, the amount of film that he watches, the pre-practice warmup, the post-practice routine that he has. It's just everything about him is about being the best player he can possibly be. Being the best player, not (just) that he can be. He wants to be the best, and everything he does, it's not lip service. He literally does everything he can possibly do to be the best, and that's why.

"It's no secret. Just walk around with him. Go live with him for a while if you really want to know what it looks like. Half of the guys say, 'Well, I'm going to be great,' and they would go and they would quit Day 2 or Day 3. This guy just keeps going."

St. Brown is likely going to be the No. 5 receiver off the board this season behind CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, but he should be just as good as those guys in 2024. St. Brown just had 119 catches for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns on 164 targets and averaged 20.7 PPR points per game.

The Packers signed Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million contract, including $12.5 million guaranteed. Matt LaFleur said he's excited about using Jacobs in the passing game.

"I think the first thing that jumps off to me is just his play style," LaFleur said. "Like he is tough, hard-nosed. He can be a high-volume guy. Just studying him, I think there's more out there for him in regards to the passing game, using him out of the backfield. He's put some really good choice routes on tape. That's something we always try to get to. We've done it a little bit more down in the red area. But I love the person, just being around him in that brief time when he came into Green Bay."

Jacobs has two seasons in his career with at least 53 catches, and he averaged 39.4 receptions in five years with the Raiders. If he can be more involved in the passing game then Jacobs could be a potential top-five Fantasy running back in all leagues.

I consider Jacobs more of a top-10 Fantasy running back coming into the season, and he's worth drafting in Round 2. A.J. Dillon returning to the Packers could limit Jacobs' ceiling, and LaFleur was glad to have Dillon back this year.

"I think that's critical. A.J.'s another guy I think that can be a high-volume guy," LaFleur said. "Unfortunately this year he battled through a lot of stuff throughout the course of the season, but I thought from just the things that he was able to bring from a pass-protection standpoint, this was his best year in pass pro. We know what we're getting with A.J. Dillon."

Dillon is worth a late-round pick in all leagues. He'll have some moments in tandem with Jones, but Dillon is also a high-upside handcuff in case Jones were to miss any time.

The Bears added two high-profile additions this offseason in D'Andre Swift and Keenan Allen. As expected, Matt Eberflus is counting on both to be impact players in 2024.

For Swift, he should lead the backfield that, for now, also has Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson. But Eberflus said Swift brings a different element to Chicago's offense.

"We just felt that we wanted a home run hitter there," Eberflus said. "I think D'Andre brings that. ... He's got tremendous speed. You can feel that when he is running the football, but you can definitely feel that as a pass catcher."

Swift is worth drafting as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back as early as Round 5. He just averaged 12.5 PPR points per game with the Eagles, and we'll see how the Bears use Swift with Herbert and Johnson.

With Allen, we'll see how he meshes with a new quarterback, most likely Caleb Williams. Allen, who turns 32 in April, also might be the No. 2 receiver for the Bears behind D.J. Moore.

But Eberflus is still counting on Allen to be a pivotal playmaker for a young quarterback, and Allen should be drafted as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver as early as Round 5.

"When you've got to have a play, he can make that play," Eberflus said. "He's been great on third down, great in two-minute, great in critical situations. He's a disciplined and just a fast route runner, and he has the ability to be open and stay open with his body, so he understands how to do that."

The Vikings added Sam Darnold this offseason to replace the departed Kirk Cousins (Atlanta), but Minnesota could still select another quarterback in the NFL Draft. The Vikings have picks No. 11 and 23 in the first round, and they could be looking to trade up.

Whatever happens at quarterback, Kevin O'Connell said he'll include Justin Jefferson in the process. O'Connell called Jefferson a "pillar of leadership for our organization," and hopefully the quarterback in 2024 keeps Jefferson playing at a high level.

"I've felt very strongly about keeping him informed," O'Connell said. "He's been in the loop. He's been aware. He's allowed to articulate things to me via our relationship, and that's really been through this whole process.

"That's how our conversations and our communication go and I think the quarterback position, the path that we're going to go, I think he's excited about getting to spend some time and work with Sam in addition to our other quarterbacks and then what this could look like to maybe be a part of helping mentor a young quarterback."

Jefferson has been an elite Fantasy option with Cousins, but he also did well with Nick Mullens in the final four games last season. He averaged 22.1 PPR points per game over that span, and hopefully he'll be as productive with whoever starts in 2024.

Tampa Bay Buccanneers

Rachaad White had a breakout season in 2023 when he averaged 15.8 PPR points per game. Todd Bowles said White should continue to play at a high level in 2024, and Bowles said White might even have a bigger role in the passing game.

That would be impressive since White has 114 catches for 839 yards and five touchdowns on 128 targets in two seasons.

"I thought Rachaad matured because he really got a hold of the offense and understood what we were expecting of him," Bowles said. "He started playing faster because he was playing smarter. He knew where the cutback lanes were going to be before they opened up. Early in the season, he was waiting to see, and it was slowing him down -- and he probably missed a few holes. In the passing game, he's always been an asset. We probably haven't used him as much. If you can get him in open space, he's a very good route runner, he's very elusive out in the open field and has outstanding hands. He became a very good all-around football player, and there aren't too many of them in the league like that right now."

White is worth drafting toward the end of Round 2 or beginning of Round 3 in all leagues.

Bowles also is excited to have Baker Mayfield back this season. Bowles said Mayfield should be fine in new coordinator Liam Coen's offense after Dave Canales left to be the head coach in Carolina.

"He always wants to get better," Bowles said. "Baker's been fighting his whole life, most of us have, but he has as well. He'll continue to do that, that's not going to change one bit."

Mayfield is likely only going to get drafted in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues with a mid-round pick.

The Saints have a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, and Dennis Allen said it will be a good fit for Derek Carr.

"Derek probably doesn't get enough credit for the athlete that he is," Allen said. "I think his athletic skill set will do well in this scheme. Some of the things we did later on in the season last year with the play-action pass game benefitted Derek. I thought our passing game came alive at the end of the year."

Allen said the Saints will be looking to add a "pass catcher, not necessarily a wide receiver, but a pass catcher" prior to the season, and we'll see what the weapons look like for Carr. Right now, his top receiving options are Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Juwan Johnson and Alvin Kamara.

Even if the system is great for Carr, he's still just an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

The Falcons and new coach Raheem Morris are excited about their offense in 2024 because of the addition of free agent Kirk Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract, including a $50 million signing bonus. Cousins should make everyone better in Atlanta, especially Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson.

"If you have a quarterback, you have a chance," Morris said. "And Kirk Cousins, getting him in free agency, that was a big up for us. It was a big move for us, it was huge for us. It gives us the best chance to win football games and go out there and compete every single weekend with the experience that he brings, the knowledge that he brings."

Cousins is worth drafting as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy quarterback with a late-round pick in all leagues. He is expected to be ready for the start of the season after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 8.

London, Pitts and Robinson all have breakout potential because of Cousins. Robinson is a first-round pick in all leagues, and I'm targeting London in Round 3. Pitts is worth drafting as early as Round 7, and this should be his best season since his rookie campaign in 2021.

The Panthers backfield doesn't excite many Fantasy managers, but it is a competition to watch. New coach Dave Canales seems to like Chuba Hubbard, but he also plans to give Miles Sanders a chance to win the job.

"I'm fired up about it," Canales said of his backfield. "I'm excited to see what Miles can do. I know Chuba got a lot more opportunities last year. You saw the style, the toughness. It's what we're looking for. And then really from there it's about building the front the right way, getting the system so everyone is on the same page. And really demanding the attitude and style of runs. I'm excited about both of them.

"Competition. Let's see who wants it the most, right? Let's see who's hungry, runs angry. And that'll be the person that gets the ball the most."

Last season, Hubbard was the best Fantasy running back in Carolina at 10.7 PPR points per game. Sanders, despite being the prized free agent addition, averaged just 5.5 PPR points.

I'd draft Hubbard first right now with a pick as early as Round 8, and Sanders is only worth a late-round selection. But keep an eye on what happens in training camp, and Canales might end up going with Sanders as the lead running back in 2024.

Kyle Shanahan is looking forward to working with Brock Purdy this offseason. That hasn't really happened the first two years of Purdy's career, especially since Purdy was dealing with an elbow injury last year at this time.

"I'm just pumped Brock gets an offseason," Shanahan said. "His first season, he didn't get much of one because he was the third quarterback. Last year, he couldn't throw with us until training camp. This year, he just got married and he's fully healthy. He's going to come back here in a couple weeks, and we'll get going. I'm just pumped to be able to go through the film with him and be on the field with him."

Purdy should be drafted in all leagues as a low-end No. 1 quarterback. He proved himself last season when he averaged 22.4 Fantasy points per game, and he is expected to have all of his weapons back. That includes Brandon Aiyuk, who is hoping to sign a contract extension to stay in San Francisco.

"It's huge," Shanahan said of Aiyuk being back. "It's hard to be successful at quarterback if you don't have good receivers. So it starts there with Brandon, and I think that's really big for Brock and his future, making sure we have a good group for him going forward."

Aiyuk is worth drafting in Round 3 in all leagues. Deebo Samuel should also be a third-round pick, and George Kittle remains a No. 1 Fantasy tight end worth drafting with a mid-round pick. And then there's Christian McCaffrey, who is the No. 1 overall pick in all leagues going into the season.

The Rams weapons are relatively set for Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford. Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson lead the receiving corps, and Kyren Williams is the No. 1 running back.

But tight end is an issue for the Rams with Tyler Higbee (knee) likely out for the start of the season. He suffered a torn ACL and MCL in the wild-card loss to the Lions.

"You just feel terrible with Tyler Higbee getting injured," McVay said. "He's meant so much to our team, but you know he's gonna be a PUP guy for sure."

With Higbee out, Davis Allen is my favorite backup tight end for the Rams. He started Week 14 at Baltimore when Higbee was out with a neck injury and caught four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Allen is worth a late-round flier in tight-end premium leagues.

Even with the addition of Sam Howell via trade from Washington, the Seahawks still plan to have Geno Smith as the starting quarterback this season. Mike Macdonald said Howell will get reps with the starters in training camp, but he's not looking to replace Smith in 2024.

"Geno is going to go into camp, he's the starter, really excited about that," Macdonald said. "But obviously Sam needs a lot of reps as well. ... We'll figure out the right mix. We might not be competing for one and two, but those two guys are going to be getting after it every day to develop and bring the team along and compete with themselves to try to make them the best player they can be, and that's what we expect."

Smith is only worth drafting with a mid-round pick in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. And Howell would only be worth adding off waivers if Smith were injured or potentially benched during the season.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon is looking forward to Kyler Murray getting a full offseason of work. Last year, Murray was coming off the torn ACL he suffered in 2022.

"Being in the spring and going through spring, it's really going to help his development within our system," Gannon said. "He's going to bank all those reps in the spring. That's why I say his best football is ahead of them, which is interesting to say, because he's playing at such a high level. But I really think that he's going to keep doing that."

Murray came back from his injury in Week 10, and he scored at least 22.4 Fantasy points in four of eight starts. The Cardinals receiving corps is headed for an overhaul with Marquise Brown (Kansas City) and Rondale Moore (Atlanta) gone, and Arizona will hopefully look for a receiver with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft to join tight end Trey McBride.

Murray should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick. His value will rise after the NFL Draft if the Cardinals come away with Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers, and Murray will be one of my favorite draft targets this season.