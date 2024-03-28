LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the NFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items, and just general things of interest that the coaches said from the media session.

Fantasy buzz: Lions | Packers | Bears | Vikings | NFC

Detroit Lions

I asked Dan Campbell what makes Amon-Ra St. Brown special for a story I'm working on this summer, and his answer was exceptional. It's worth sharing now.

"What doesn't make him special?" Campbell said. "Everything he does is why he's who he is. His work ethic, his desire to be good, his will to overcome, the amount of film that he watches, the pre-practice warmup, the post-practice routine that he has. It's just everything about him is about being the best player he can possibly be. Being the best player, not (just) that he can be. He wants to be the best, and everything he does, it's not lip service. He literally does everything he can possibly do to be the best, and that's why.

It's no secret. Just walk around with him. Go live with him for a while if you really want to know what it looks like. Half of the guys say, 'Well, I'm going to be great,' and they would go and they would quit Day 2 or Day 3. This guy just keeps going."

St. Brown is likely going to be the No. 5 receiver off the board this season behind CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, but he should be just as good as those guys in 2024. St. Brown just had 119 catches for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns on 164 targets and averaged 20.7 PPR points per game.