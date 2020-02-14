Greg Olsen: Talking contract with three teams
Olsen is in contract negotiations with Buffalo, Washington and Seattle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
A previous report suggested Olsen could make his decision Friday, choosing between the three aforementioned teams or the start of a new career in broadcasting. The tight end was released by the Panthers at the beginning of February and will celebrate his 35th birthday March 11.
