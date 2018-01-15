Jaguars' Allen Robinson: No health concerns in advance of free agency
Robinson (knee) said Sunday that he would be able to pass a physical by the time free agency rolls around in March, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Robinson, who tore his left ACL back on Sept. 10, continues to make progressMichael DiRocco of ESPN.com.
