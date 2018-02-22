Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Resumes jogging

Robinson posted a video Wednesday on his personal Twitter account that showed him jogging at about half speed on the field.

As of early January, Robinson had been limited to running on an anti-gravity treadmill, so his activity Wednesday amounts to a step forward, if only an incremental one. The wideout previously stated that he's experienced no setbacks from a torn ACL suffered in Week 1 of last season and thinks he'll be able to pass a physical by mid-March, when free agency will open. Assuming the Jaguars concur with Robinson's assessment of his health, expect the team to do its best to retain the 24-year-old, either by slapping its franchise tag on him or signing him to a lucrative contract extension.