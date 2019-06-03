Norwell suffered a minor left ankle sprain and will not practice at OTAs on Monday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Coach Doug Marrone made clear it was a "small sprain," but it still somewhat concerning after Norwell missed the final five games of 2018 with an ankle sprain, especially since Popper confirms the injury is to the same ankle. The 27-year-old was still expected to do some work at the indoor facility, but isn't participating at outdoor practice.