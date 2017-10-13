Jaguars' Arrelious Benn: Iffy for Week 6
Benn (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Per Mike Kaye of WTLV, Benn is a game-time decision for the contest, and if he's unable to suit up Sunday, Jaelen Strong could make his debut with Jacksonville. With just one catch for 12 yards in five games to date, however, Benn is well off the fantasy radar.
