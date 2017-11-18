The Jaguars placed Benn (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Benn was placed on IR in order to make room for a few returning players. He failed to record a catch after hauling in one reception for 12-yards in the Jaguars Week 1 victory over the Texans. His season will now come to a close unless he and the team can come to terms on an injury settlement.