The Jaguars declined Benn's (knee) $790,000 team option for 2018 on Tuesday, making the wide receiver an unrestricted free agent March 14, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Benn had spent parts of the past three seasons with the Jaguars as a depth wideout and special-teams contributor, appearing 24 games and notching six receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown. Though Benn could have been retained at an affordable price for the upcoming season, his poor track record on the health front likely had the Jaguars eager to look elsewhere to fill out their wideout ranks.