Arrelious Benn: Option declined for 2018
The Jaguars declined Benn's (knee) $790,000 team option for 2018 on Tuesday, making the wide receiver an unrestricted free agent March 14, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Benn had spent parts of the past three seasons with the Jaguars as a depth wideout and special-teams contributor, appearing 24 games and notching six receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown. Though Benn could have been retained at an affordable price for the upcoming season, his poor track record on the health front likely had the Jaguars eager to look elsewhere to fill out their wideout ranks.
More News
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...