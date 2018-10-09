Seferian-Jenkins underwent surgery Tuesday to address the core-muscle injury that resulted in his placement on injured reserve, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Seferian-Jenkins will thus be stuck on injured reserve for at least the next eight weeks, but the procedure won't spell an end to his season. The 26-year-old is believed to be facing an approximate recovery time of around six weeks. If his rehab goes according to plan, he'll likely be ready to return from IR when immediately eligible Dec. 16 against Washington, assuming Jacksonville wants to use one of its two designated-to-return spots on the tight end. In the meantime, James O'Shaughnessy and Niles Paul are likely to vie for additional snaps at the position.