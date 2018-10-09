Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Undergoes surgery
Seferian-Jenkins underwent surgery Tuesday to address the core-muscle injury that resulted in his placement on injured reserve, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Seferian-Jenkins will thus be stuck on injured reserve for at least the next eight weeks, but the procedure won't spell an end to his season. The 26-year-old is believed to be facing an approximate recovery time of around six weeks. If his rehab goes according to plan, he'll likely be ready to return from IR when immediately eligible Dec. 16 against Washington, assuming Jacksonville wants to use one of its two designated-to-return spots on the tight end. In the meantime, James O'Shaughnessy and Niles Paul are likely to vie for additional snaps at the position.
More News
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Scheduled for surgery•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Headed for IR•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Logs limited session•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: In line for return to practice•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Missing practice with core-muscle issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Week 6 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...
-
Experts: Worried about Kamara?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six big Fantasy issues...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6