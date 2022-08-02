Beathard (groin) will not play in the Hall of Fame game against the Raiders on Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Beathard is still recovering from a groin injury suffered in minicamp. The 28-year-old has been limited in practice and isn't quite ready to take the field yet. With Trevor Lawrence also getting the night off , Jake Luton will get the starting nod.
More News
-
Jaguars' C.J. Beathard: Still limited at camp•
-
Jaguars' C.J. Beathard: Likely to be fine for training camp•
-
Jaguars' C.J. Beathard: Expected to avoid surgery•
-
Jaguars' C.J. Beathard: Suffers groin injury•
-
Jaguars' C.J. Beathard: Gets hurt during practice•
-
Jaguars' C.J. Beathard: Activated off reserve/COVID-19 list•