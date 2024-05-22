Kirk (groin) said Monday at OTAs that he feels back to full health and looks forward to leading Jacksonville's revamped wide receiver room, Shaaz Peerani of ABC News reports.

Kirk missed the final five games of the 2023 season due to a groin issue, but he said that he's now healthy and "ready to wake some people back up and remind them of the type of player I am." The 27-year-old is now the most experienced starter in the Jaguars' wideout corps, with Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones having been replaced by Gabe Davis and rookie first-rounder Brian Thomas. Kirk praised Thomas and second-year pro Parker Washington, but he could be the favorite to emerge as Trevor Lawrence's most trusted target, with tight end Evan Engram also primed to occupy a key role in the passing game.