Kirk (groin) finished the 2023 season with 57 catches on 85 targets for 787 yards and three touchdowns in 12 appearances. He also rushed once for six yards.

Kirk took a step back after setting career highs in catches (84), receiving yards (1,108) and touchdowns (eight) in his first season with the Jaguars, though he had similar per-game numbers besides the decline in the notoriously fickle touchdown category. He missed the final five games of the season as the Jaguars collapsed down the stretch and missed the playoffs at 9-8, but Kirk is expected to be healthy by the start of the 2024 campaign and should reprise a starting role on the outside opposite Calvin Ridley.