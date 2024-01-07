Kirk (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Though Jacksonville reinstated Kirk from injured reserve Saturday after he had missed the required four contests while recovering from core-muscle surgery, he'll need more time to heal up before he's ready for game action. Kirk rejoined the Jaguars for practice this week, but he was limited in each of the team's three sessions before being listed as questionable heading into the weekend. If the Jaguars are able to punch their ticket to the postseason with a win over Tennessee, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network relays that Jacksonville expects to have Kirk available for the wild-card round.