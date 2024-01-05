The Jaguars list Kirk (groin) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

After missing four consecutive games while recovering from core-muscle surgery, Kirk was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday and was a limited participant in each of the Jaguars' three practices this week. While the Jaguars haven't ruled Kirk out from playing in Sunday's regular-season finale, the team will need to add him back to the 53-man roster before 4 p.m. ET on Saturday in order for him to be eligible. If he's not activated ahead of Sunday's contest, the Jaguars would still have the option of bringing Kirk back in advance of the wild-card round of the playoffs, should the team clinch a postseason berth.