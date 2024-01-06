Kirk (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup for the Titans, appears likely to be activated off injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It appears as if Kirk, who is eligible to be activated off injured reserve at any time, could suit up Sunday, but in order for that to occur the Jaguars must first have him rejoin the active roster. It helps that Kirk also managed to practice in limited fashion all week, giving more credence to Rapoport's report. If the move does get made, expect the productive wide receiver to still be technically listed as questionable leading up to Sunday's contest, with a pre-game workout likely determining whether he'll officially play.