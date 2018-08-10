Jaguars' Corey Grant: Busy in preseason opener
Grant finished with eight rushes for six yards and caught all three of his targets for 39 yards in Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Saints in the preseason opener.
Grant also gained 39 yards on two kickoff returns and recorded a tackle on special teams. On a busy night for the tailback, Grant led the Jags in both carries and receiving yards. Although he didn't get anything going on the ground, his versatility is clearly of value to Jacksonville.
More News
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Should see more touches in 2018•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Signs second-round RFA tender•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Earns second-round RFA tender•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Picks up 61 yards•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Paces team in rushing Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Full practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...