Grant finished with eight rushes for six yards and caught all three of his targets for 39 yards in Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Saints in the preseason opener.

Grant also gained 39 yards on two kickoff returns and recorded a tackle on special teams. On a busy night for the tailback, Grant led the Jags in both carries and receiving yards. Although he didn't get anything going on the ground, his versatility is clearly of value to Jacksonville.