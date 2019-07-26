Grant (foot) is signing with the Packers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Grant suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury in October, finishing the year with 13 carries for 40 yards and nine catches for 67 yards in five games for the Jaguars. He owns a career average of 5.6 yards on 81 carries, though the number has been boosted by a couple long runs on fake punts. Grant found a favorable landing spot in Green Bay, where there are only four other halfbacks on the roster to start training camp. His experience covering punts and returning kickoffs could come in handy if he's healthy enough to make a serious bid for a roster spot.

