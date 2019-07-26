Packers' Corey Grant: Joining Green Bay
Grant (foot) is signing with the Packers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Grant suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury in October, finishing the year with 13 carries for 40 yards and nine catches for 67 yards in five games for the Jaguars. He owns a career average of 5.6 yards on 81 carries, though the number has been boosted by a couple long runs on fake punts. Grant found a favorable landing spot in Green Bay, where there are only four other halfbacks on the roster to start training camp. His experience covering punts and returning kickoffs could come in handy if he's healthy enough to make a serious bid for a roster spot.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy FB breakouts: Winston, Mattison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Camp News: Shepard out with thumb injury
Sterling Shepard fractured his thumb on the first day of practice for the Giants. Chris Towers...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you start your draft? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
Drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 1 overall in PPR is easy. But Jamey Eisenberg shows you what...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR
The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR
The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...