Grant was waived by the Packers on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Grant was recently signed by the team July 26, but was sent packing just two weeks later. The 27-year-old played just five games with the Jaguars last season, rushing for 40 yards on just 13 attempts. Grant could be an attractive option for a team looking to bolster it's running back depth, considering he owns a 5.6 yards per carry career average, and has experience returning punts and kickoffs.

