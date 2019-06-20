Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Looks good with Foles
Chark showed a solid rapport with new quarterback Nick Foles at minicamp, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Chark had only 174 receiving yards during his rookie season, so it's good to see him developing some early chemistry with the new signal caller. The 22-year-old looked raw in his debut campaign last season but the upgrade to Foles at QB provides a significant opportunity for the young wideout to utilize his 6-foot-4, 198-pound frame. Chark won't be gifted any playing time though and will enter training camp battling for the No. 3 wide receiver role with Chris Conley and Keelan Cole.
