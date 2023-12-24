Chark secured six of eight targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' 33-30 loss to the Packers on Sunday. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Carolina.

The Bryce Young-Chark connection, dormant most of the season, came alive at an opportune time Sunday, with the speedy veteran bringing in 11- and 10-yard scoring grabs in the fourth quarter. Chark tied for the team lead in receptions and targets while setting the pace in receiving yards, and the pair of scores pushed his season total to his best showing in that category since the 2020 season (five). Chark's reception and yardage numbers were also season-best figures, sending him into a Week 17 road matchup against a suspect Jaguars secondary with plenty of momentum.