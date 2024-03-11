Savage is slated to ink a three-year contract with Jacksonville, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Savage, a 2019 first-round pick, is fresh off completing his rookie deal with the Packers and will provide an immediate boost at safety for the Jaguars. After an impressive first two seasons in the league Savage struggled from 2021-23, and missed assignments resulted in him even losing his starting job for part of the 2022 campaign. He will look to spark his career under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen in Jacksonville.