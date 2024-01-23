Savage recorded 51 tackles (36 solo) and a pass deflection over 10 games in the 2023 season.

The pick-six Savage recorded in Green Bay's playoff opener does not show up on his stat line, but that was the only interception he recorded during the campaign. Savage has spent five seasons with the Packers since being drafted in the first round in 2019, but he will be a free agent this offseason, and it remains to be seen if he will stick around or link up with another team.